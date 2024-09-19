TD Cowen Raises Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $4.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Raymond James cut Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

ULCC opened at $4.39 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Frontier Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Frontier Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Frontier Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Frontier Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Frontier Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

