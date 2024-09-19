Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 17th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

TR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 213,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TR

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.