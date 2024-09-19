TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires £20,038.34 in Stock

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Winters purchased 48,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £20,038.34 ($26,470.73).

Shares of TPX opened at GBX 38.95 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.57 million, a PE ratio of -162.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.81. TPXimpact Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55 ($0.73).

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

