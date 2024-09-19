TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires £20,038.34 in Stock

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) insider Steve Winters purchased 48,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £20,038.34 ($26,470.73).
TPXimpact Price Performance
Shares of TPX opened at GBX 38.95 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.57 million, a PE ratio of -162.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.81. TPXimpact Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55 ($0.73).
About TPXimpact
