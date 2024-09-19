Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.61.

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.84. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.69.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$946.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.001005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chandra Henry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. In other news, Director Chandra Henry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total transaction of C$204,400.00. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

