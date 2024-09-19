Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $26.82 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

