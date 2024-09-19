Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.8 %
XIN stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
