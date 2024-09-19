ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (ZJK)

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (ZJK) expects to raise $6 million in an IPO on the week of September 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. generated $29.1 million in revenue and $7.7 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $306.3 million.

Cathay Securities and Revere Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Operating through our consolidated subsidiaries in the PRC, we are a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products for new energy vehicles and intelligent electronic equipment, such as mobile phones, smart watches, drones, and 5G communication base stations.(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Our involvement in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry started since the establishment of Shenzhen Zhongjinke Hardware Products Co., Ltd in 2011. Our manufacturing technology and experience have been growing steadily in the past 13 years, and we have a professional team consisting of 272 employees as of December 31, 2023. We produced approximately 3.68 billion and 4.40 billion precision metal parts for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively. We have obtained 50 patents from China National Intellectual Property Administration.Â With a series of precise and highly-automated processing equipment and high-precision testing instruments, including automatic high-speed cold heading machine, high-speed rolling machine, metal turning lathe, computer numerical-control lathe, high-speed precise punching machine and optical screening machine, we have control over processing quality, accuracy and yield rate. We have adopted ISO 9001:2015 quality management system, ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system, IATF 16949:2016 automobile quality management system and ISO 45001:2018 occupational health management system accredited by the International Organization for Standardization. Due to our technology, product quality and ability to develop new products, we became a supplier for some well-known enterprises and their original equipment manufacturers (â€śOEMsâ€ť) in industries of consumer electronics, new energy vehicles and other fields. To customize the products to the needs of the customers, we connect with our customers from the very beginning, including the research and development (â€śR&Dâ€ť) process, and cooperate with customers to design the overall product plans. In recent years, the Company has continuously paid efforts to expand our R&D team and increase our R&D expenses, to improve our technology used in the manufacturing process and product design. We use a direct sales model and the sales department is responsible for customer contact, product sales, after-sales services and customer maintenance. We have both China-based and overseas sales teams in North America, and we expanded our business in North America through entering into sales representative contracts with 7 sales representative teams who will sell and promote our products in North America. In addition, the Company has established a factory in Vietnam in April 2024 and plans to open a sales office in the United States in early 2025 to further expand the market. Our Main Products Our main products include various standard screws, nuts, bolts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (â€śCNCâ€ť) machining parts. Our products are widely used in new energy vehicles, mobile phones, smart watches, drones, 5G communication base stations and other electronic equipment. Note: Net income and revenue are for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (In U.S. dollars converted from China’s currency, the renminbi or yuan)Â (Note: ZJK Industrial Co. filed an F-1/A on Aug. 20, 2024, disclosing that Cathay Securities has been named the leading book-runner to work with Revere Securities. Background: ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated July 24, 2024, in which it increased its IPO’s size to 1.25 million shares – up from 1.0 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $6.25 million. Background: ZJK Industrial Co. filed an F-1 disclosing terms for its IPO on June 20, 2024: The company is offering 1.0 million shares at a price rangeÂ of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $5.0 million. Background: ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Sept. 26, 2023.) “.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. was founded in 2018 and has 272 employees. The company is located at No.8, Jingqiang Road, 138 Industrial Zone, Xiuxin Community, Kengzi Town, Pingshan New Area, Shenzhen Peopleâ€™s Republic of China, 518122 Tel: +86-0755-28341175 and can be reached via phone at +86-0755-28341175 or on the web at http://www.zjk-industrial.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZJK Industrial Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.