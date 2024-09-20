Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

