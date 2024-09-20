Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.41.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

