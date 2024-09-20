American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.67.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
