American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.67.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. Equities research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

