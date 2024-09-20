Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$77.56

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.56.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$54.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.10. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$45.96 and a one year high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 6.6608696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

