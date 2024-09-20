Analyzing Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) and Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fractyl Health and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fractyl Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fractyl Health N/A N/A N/A Orchestra BioMed -2,673.26% -89.28% -60.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fractyl Health and Orchestra BioMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fractyl Health $119,000.00 1,094.79 -$77.09 million N/A N/A Orchestra BioMed $2.08 million 91.23 -$49.12 million ($1.48) -3.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orchestra BioMed has higher revenue and earnings than Fractyl Health.

53.5% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fractyl Health and Orchestra BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fractyl Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orchestra BioMed 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fractyl Health currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 708.82%. Orchestra BioMed has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 197.17%. Given Fractyl Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fractyl Health is more favorable than Orchestra BioMed.

About Fractyl Health

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc., a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans. It also develops Rejuva, a novel adeno-associated virus delivered pancreatic gene therapy platform that is designed to enable long-term remission of T2D and obesity by durably altering metabolic hormone function in the pancreatic islet cells of patients. Fractyl Health, Inc. was formerly known as Fractyl Laboratories Inc. and changed its name to Fractyl Health, Inc. on June 09, 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.