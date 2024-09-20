Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Antero Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,932,000 after acquiring an additional 372,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after purchasing an additional 917,338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,395 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

