ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.30.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

MT stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.49). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 160.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

