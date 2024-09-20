ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARM. Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a moderate sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.96.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $140.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.32 billion and a PE ratio of 148.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85. ARM has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. ARM’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.