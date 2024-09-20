Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $193.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.77.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $136.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,341,000 after buying an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,348,000 after purchasing an additional 93,185 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

