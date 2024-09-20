Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Buys £74,584.28 in Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 17,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($98,526.13).

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 1.6 %

BBY stock opened at GBX 436.60 ($5.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,039.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 291.60 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.80 ($5.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 412.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.10.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.27) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.