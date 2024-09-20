Bank of America Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $555.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $535.00 to $555.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $465.00.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $489.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.23. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $498.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in CACI International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

