Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $83,027.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,881,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,834 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

