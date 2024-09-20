Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.56.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.