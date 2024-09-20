BioLargo (BLGO) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioLargo to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -591.84% 5.15% -0.65%

Risk and Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.12 BioLargo Competitors $6.84 billion $211.64 million 67.91

This table compares BioLargo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioLargo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioLargo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1250 1568 44 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 13.47%. Given BioLargo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioLargo competitors beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

