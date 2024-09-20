BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $112.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 225.02 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.