Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$27.75 Average PT from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$9.95 and a 12 month high of C$27.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.17.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.6178195 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

