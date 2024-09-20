Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (BIS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 on October 3rd

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BISGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

Bisalloy Steel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Bisalloy Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products.

Read More

Dividend History for Bisalloy Steel Group (ASX:BIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.