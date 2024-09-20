Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (BIS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 on October 3rd

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Bisalloy Steel Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.29.
About Bisalloy Steel Group
