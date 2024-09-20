Bradley Lee Soultz Buys 5,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Get Our Latest Report on WSC

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after buying an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,971,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,796,000 after buying an additional 2,355,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,809,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,118,000 after buying an additional 2,159,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.