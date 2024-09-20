Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target at $28.40

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after buying an additional 730,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,915,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,925,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,935,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

