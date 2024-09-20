Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $118.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $126.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.98%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $1,257,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $818,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

