Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Celtic (LON:CCP) Price Target to GBX 202

Celtic (LON:CCP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 202 ($2.67) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Celtic Stock Performance
CCP stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.31) on Tuesday. Celtic has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.77). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.82. The company has a market capitalization of £165.95 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Celtic Company Profile
