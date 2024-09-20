Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Celtic (LON:CCP) Price Target to GBX 202

Celtic (LON:CCP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 202 ($2.67) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celtic Stock Performance

CCP stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.31) on Tuesday. Celtic has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.77). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.82. The company has a market capitalization of £165.95 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

