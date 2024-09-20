Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.74.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.49 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 189.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

