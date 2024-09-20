Comparing Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Tempus AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oblong alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -138.72% -78.25% -62.41% Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and Tempus AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $3.05 million 27.18 -$4.38 million N/A N/A Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Tempus AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oblong.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oblong and Tempus AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A Tempus AI 0 1 9 0 2.90

Tempus AI has a consensus target price of $45.56, indicating a potential downside of 9.05%. Given Tempus AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tempus AI is more favorable than Oblong.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tempus AI beats Oblong on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.