Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CMLS opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.51.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
