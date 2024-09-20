David Ernest Vautrin Purchases 100,000 Shares of RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Stock

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Ernest Vautrin bought 100,000 shares of RIV Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,720.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a current ratio of 118.18. RIV Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RIV Capital Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

