David R. Duncan Sells 5,500 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) Director David R. Duncan sold 5,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $107,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Western Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.62.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Western Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of First Western Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

