David R. Garcia Sells 5,000 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,583.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 37.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,529 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 62,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Report on APT

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.