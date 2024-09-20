David R. Garcia Sells 5,000 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,583.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.92.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
