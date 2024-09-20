David Stevenson Purchases 462 Shares of Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Stock

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson bought 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £2,998.38 ($3,960.87).

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 658 ($8.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 623.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 565.24. Workspace Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 449.20 ($5.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 664 ($8.77). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -658.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

