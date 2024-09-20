Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $135.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.19.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

NYSE:DELL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.29. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,546,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $179,863,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,393,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,546,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $179,863,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,393,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock worth $840,653,193. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

