Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at CIBC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $45.21 on Monday. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 205.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

