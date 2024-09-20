DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $130.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.58.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $123.53 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

