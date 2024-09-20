Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Dunelm Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $15.95.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
