Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

