East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,280,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 22,492,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
East Buy Stock Performance
KLTHF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. East Buy has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
East Buy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than East Buy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for East Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.