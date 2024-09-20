East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in August

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,280,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 22,492,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KLTHF stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. East Buy has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers.

