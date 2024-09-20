East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,855.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 116,809 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

