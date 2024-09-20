Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

