Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,900 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 1,487,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.7 days.

Entain Trading Up 7.4 %

GMVHF opened at $10.27 on Friday. Entain has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.