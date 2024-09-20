Evolus’ (EOLS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Evolus Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EOLS opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.30. Evolus has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Evolus by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 127,541 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

