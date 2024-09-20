Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an inline rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $547.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.19 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 15.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.