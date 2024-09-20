Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 230,398 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 155,885 put options.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLF opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.