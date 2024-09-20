First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,927.90.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,939.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,944.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,757.03. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,274.91 and a 52 week high of $2,174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $52.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.