Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE FLO opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

