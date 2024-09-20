Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($281.37) to £207 ($273.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($245.71) to £188 ($248.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a £220 ($290.62) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £197.72 ($261.19).
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLTR
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.