Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($281.37) to £207 ($273.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($245.71) to £188 ($248.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a £220 ($290.62) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £197.72 ($261.19).

FLTR opened at £173.75 ($229.52) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £157.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is £156.52. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £120.20 ($158.78) and a 52 week high of £179.80 ($237.52). The firm has a market cap of £30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,080.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

