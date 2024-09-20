Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $152.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.75.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.8 %

FNV stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.